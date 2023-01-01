500 Swiss francs to Armenian drams

Convert CHF to AMD at the real exchange rate

500 chf
216,372 amd

1.00000 CHF = 432.74400 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:34 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056687.73481.433651.640940.967518.3821
1GBP1.1540711.21945101.2571.654611.893851.1165621.2153
1USD0.946450.820042183.0351.356851.553040.915617.3974
1INR0.0113980.009875860.012043110.01634070.01870340.01102670.209519

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Armenian Dram
1 CHF432.74400 AMD
5 CHF2163.72000 AMD
10 CHF4327.44000 AMD
20 CHF8654.88000 AMD
50 CHF21637.20000 AMD
100 CHF43274.40000 AMD
250 CHF108186.00000 AMD
500 CHF216372.00000 AMD
1000 CHF432744.00000 AMD
2000 CHF865488.00000 AMD
5000 CHF2163720.00000 AMD
10000 CHF4327440.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swiss Franc
1 AMD0.00231 CHF
5 AMD0.01155 CHF
10 AMD0.02311 CHF
20 AMD0.04622 CHF
50 AMD0.11554 CHF
100 AMD0.23108 CHF
250 AMD0.57771 CHF
500 AMD1.15541 CHF
1000 AMD2.31083 CHF
2000 AMD4.62166 CHF
5000 AMD11.55415 CHF
10000 AMD23.10830 CHF