500 Armenian drams to Swiss francs

Convert AMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 amd
1.17 chf

1.00000 AMD = 0.00234 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18 UTC
AMD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.053387.58821.433331.646550.962918.4208
1GBP1.1537411.2151101.0431.653511.899481.1109321.2505
1USD0.94940.822978183.1561.36081.563230.914217.4887
1INR0.01141710.009896790.012025610.01636440.01879880.01099380.210312

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swiss Franc
1 AMD0.00234 CHF
5 AMD0.01171 CHF
10 AMD0.02341 CHF
20 AMD0.04682 CHF
50 AMD0.11705 CHF
100 AMD0.23410 CHF
250 AMD0.58526 CHF
500 AMD1.17051 CHF
1000 AMD2.34103 CHF
2000 AMD4.68206 CHF
5000 AMD11.70515 CHF
10000 AMD23.41030 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Armenian Dram
1 CHF427.16300 AMD
5 CHF2135.81500 AMD
10 CHF4271.63000 AMD
20 CHF8543.26000 AMD
50 CHF21358.15000 AMD
100 CHF42716.30000 AMD
250 CHF106790.75000 AMD
500 CHF213581.50000 AMD
1000 CHF427163.00000 AMD
2000 CHF854326.00000 AMD
5000 CHF2135815.00000 AMD
10000 CHF4271630.00000 AMD