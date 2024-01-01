Belarusian rubles to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BYN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
183,834 xof

Br1.000 BYN = CFA183.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High185.9640187.8240
Low183.3620183.3620
Average184.6703185.5447
Change-0.93%-1.39%
View full history

1 BYN to XOF stats

The performance of BYN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 185.9640 and a 30 day low of 183.3620. This means the 30 day average was 184.6703. The change for BYN to XOF was -0.93.

The performance of BYN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 187.8240 and a 90 day low of 183.3620. This means the 90 day average was 185.5447. The change for BYN to XOF was -1.39.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BYN183.83400 XOF
5 BYN919.17000 XOF
10 BYN1,838.34000 XOF
20 BYN3,676.68000 XOF
50 BYN9,191.70000 XOF
100 BYN18,383.40000 XOF
250 BYN45,958.50000 XOF
500 BYN91,917.00000 XOF
1000 BYN183,834.00000 XOF
2000 BYN367,668.00000 XOF
5000 BYN919,170.00000 XOF
10000 BYN1,838,340.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Belarusian Ruble
1 XOF0.00544 BYN
5 XOF0.02720 BYN
10 XOF0.05440 BYN
20 XOF0.10879 BYN
50 XOF0.27199 BYN
100 XOF0.54397 BYN
250 XOF1.35992 BYN
500 XOF2.71985 BYN
1000 XOF5.43970 BYN
2000 XOF10.87940 BYN
5000 XOF27.19850 BYN
10000 XOF54.39700 BYN