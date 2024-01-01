Belarusian rubles to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BYN to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
85,281.30 pkr

Br1.000 BYN = ₨85.28 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High85.331385.8519
Low84.998484.9570
Average85.183485.2279
Change-0.05%0.10%
1 BYN to PKR stats

The performance of BYN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 85.3313 and a 30 day low of 84.9984. This means the 30 day average was 85.1834. The change for BYN to PKR was -0.05.

The performance of BYN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 85.8519 and a 90 day low of 84.9570. This means the 90 day average was 85.2279. The change for BYN to PKR was 0.10.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Pakistani Rupee
1 BYN85.28130 PKR
5 BYN426.40650 PKR
10 BYN852.81300 PKR
20 BYN1,705.62600 PKR
50 BYN4,264.06500 PKR
100 BYN8,528.13000 PKR
250 BYN21,320.32500 PKR
500 BYN42,640.65000 PKR
1000 BYN85,281.30000 PKR
2000 BYN170,562.60000 PKR
5000 BYN426,406.50000 PKR
10000 BYN852,813.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 PKR0.01173 BYN
5 PKR0.05863 BYN
10 PKR0.11726 BYN
20 PKR0.23452 BYN
50 PKR0.58630 BYN
100 PKR1.17259 BYN
250 PKR2.93148 BYN
500 PKR5.86295 BYN
1000 PKR11.72590 BYN
2000 PKR23.45180 BYN
5000 PKR58.62950 BYN
10000 PKR117.25900 BYN