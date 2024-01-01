Belarusian rubles to South Korean wons today

Convert BYN to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
415,264 krw

Br1.000 BYN = ₩415.3 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High424.9950426.0260
Low415.2640412.1270
Average422.1854420.7904
Change-1.69%0.21%
1 BYN to KRW stats

The performance of BYN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 424.9950 and a 30 day low of 415.2640. This means the 30 day average was 422.1854. The change for BYN to KRW was -1.69.

The performance of BYN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 426.0260 and a 90 day low of 412.1270. This means the 90 day average was 420.7904. The change for BYN to KRW was 0.21.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / South Korean Won
1 BYN415.26400 KRW
5 BYN2,076.32000 KRW
10 BYN4,152.64000 KRW
20 BYN8,305.28000 KRW
50 BYN20,763.20000 KRW
100 BYN41,526.40000 KRW
250 BYN103,816.00000 KRW
500 BYN207,632.00000 KRW
1000 BYN415,264.00000 KRW
2000 BYN830,528.00000 KRW
5000 BYN2,076,320.00000 KRW
10000 BYN4,152,640.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Belarusian Ruble
1 KRW0.00241 BYN
5 KRW0.01204 BYN
10 KRW0.02408 BYN
20 KRW0.04816 BYN
50 KRW0.12041 BYN
100 KRW0.24081 BYN
250 KRW0.60203 BYN
500 KRW1.20406 BYN
1000 KRW2.40811 BYN
2000 KRW4.81622 BYN
5000 KRW12.04055 BYN
10000 KRW24.08110 BYN
20000 KRW48.16220 BYN
30000 KRW72.24330 BYN
40000 KRW96.32440 BYN
50000 KRW120.40550 BYN