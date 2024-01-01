Belarusian rubles to South Korean wons today
Convert BYN to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 BYN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|424.9950
|426.0260
|Low
|415.2640
|412.1270
|Average
|422.1854
|420.7904
|Change
|-1.69%
|0.21%
|View full history
1 BYN to KRW stats
The performance of BYN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 424.9950 and a 30 day low of 415.2640. This means the 30 day average was 422.1854. The change for BYN to KRW was -1.69.
The performance of BYN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 426.0260 and a 90 day low of 412.1270. This means the 90 day average was 420.7904. The change for BYN to KRW was 0.21.
|Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / South Korean Won
|1 BYN
|415.26400 KRW
|5 BYN
|2,076.32000 KRW
|10 BYN
|4,152.64000 KRW
|20 BYN
|8,305.28000 KRW
|50 BYN
|20,763.20000 KRW
|100 BYN
|41,526.40000 KRW
|250 BYN
|103,816.00000 KRW
|500 BYN
|207,632.00000 KRW
|1000 BYN
|415,264.00000 KRW
|2000 BYN
|830,528.00000 KRW
|5000 BYN
|2,076,320.00000 KRW
|10000 BYN
|4,152,640.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Belarusian Ruble
|1 KRW
|0.00241 BYN
|5 KRW
|0.01204 BYN
|10 KRW
|0.02408 BYN
|20 KRW
|0.04816 BYN
|50 KRW
|0.12041 BYN
|100 KRW
|0.24081 BYN
|250 KRW
|0.60203 BYN
|500 KRW
|1.20406 BYN
|1000 KRW
|2.40811 BYN
|2000 KRW
|4.81622 BYN
|5000 KRW
|12.04055 BYN
|10000 KRW
|24.08110 BYN
|20000 KRW
|48.16220 BYN
|30000 KRW
|72.24330 BYN
|40000 KRW
|96.32440 BYN
|50000 KRW
|120.40550 BYN