1 thousand Belarusian rubles to Aruban florins

Convert BYN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
547.37 awg

1.00000 BYN = 0.54737 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Aruban Florin
1 BYN0.54737 AWG
5 BYN2.73686 AWG
10 BYN5.47373 AWG
20 BYN10.94746 AWG
50 BYN27.36865 AWG
100 BYN54.73730 AWG
250 BYN136.84325 AWG
500 BYN273.68650 AWG
1000 BYN547.37300 AWG
2000 BYN1094.74600 AWG
5000 BYN2736.86500 AWG
10000 BYN5473.73000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Belarusian Ruble
1 AWG1.82691 BYN
5 AWG9.13455 BYN
10 AWG18.26910 BYN
20 AWG36.53820 BYN
50 AWG91.34550 BYN
100 AWG182.69100 BYN
250 AWG456.72750 BYN
500 AWG913.45500 BYN
1000 AWG1826.91000 BYN
2000 AWG3653.82000 BYN
5000 AWG9134.55000 BYN
10000 AWG18269.10000 BYN