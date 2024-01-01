10 Botswanan pulas to Qatari rials

Convert BWP to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
2.66 qar

1.00000 BWP = 0.26638 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Qatari Rial
1 BWP0.26638 QAR
5 BWP1.33188 QAR
10 BWP2.66377 QAR
20 BWP5.32754 QAR
50 BWP13.31885 QAR
100 BWP26.63770 QAR
250 BWP66.59425 QAR
500 BWP133.18850 QAR
1000 BWP266.37700 QAR
2000 BWP532.75400 QAR
5000 BWP1331.88500 QAR
10000 BWP2663.77000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Botswanan Pula
1 QAR3.75408 BWP
5 QAR18.77040 BWP
10 QAR37.54080 BWP
20 QAR75.08160 BWP
50 QAR187.70400 BWP
100 QAR375.40800 BWP
250 QAR938.52000 BWP
500 QAR1877.04000 BWP
1000 QAR3754.08000 BWP
2000 QAR7508.16000 BWP
5000 QAR18770.40000 BWP
10000 QAR37540.80000 BWP