Botswanan pulas to Polish zloty today

Convert BWP to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
291.65 pln

P1.000 BWP = zł0.2916 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29440.3004
Low0.28910.2865
Average0.29110.2925
Change0.16%-1.56%
View full history

1 BWP to PLN stats

The performance of BWP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2944 and a 30 day low of 0.2891. This means the 30 day average was 0.2911. The change for BWP to PLN was 0.16.

The performance of BWP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3004 and a 90 day low of 0.2865. This means the 90 day average was 0.2925. The change for BWP to PLN was -1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Polish Zloty
1 BWP0.29165 PLN
5 BWP1.45824 PLN
10 BWP2.91647 PLN
20 BWP5.83294 PLN
50 BWP14.58235 PLN
100 BWP29.16470 PLN
250 BWP72.91175 PLN
500 BWP145.82350 PLN
1000 BWP291.64700 PLN
2000 BWP583.29400 PLN
5000 BWP1,458.23500 PLN
10000 BWP2,916.47000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Botswanan Pula
1 PLN3.42881 BWP
5 PLN17.14405 BWP
10 PLN34.28810 BWP
20 PLN68.57620 BWP
50 PLN171.44050 BWP
100 PLN342.88100 BWP
250 PLN857.20250 BWP
500 PLN1,714.40500 BWP
1000 PLN3,428.81000 BWP
2000 PLN6,857.62000 BWP
5000 PLN17,144.05000 BWP
10000 PLN34,288.10000 BWP