Bahamian dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert BSD to FJD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = FJ$2.281 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
BSD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

FJD
1 BSD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.29912.2991
Low2.23892.1870
Average2.26842.2381
Change1.51%1.93%
1 BSD to FJD stats

The performance of BSD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2991 and a 30 day low of 2.2389. This means the 30 day average was 2.2684. The change for BSD to FJD was 1.51.

The performance of BSD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2991 and a 90 day low of 2.1870. This means the 90 day average was 2.2381. The change for BSD to FJD was 1.93.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BSD2.28128 FJD
5 BSD11.40640 FJD
10 BSD22.81280 FJD
20 BSD45.62560 FJD
50 BSD114.06400 FJD
100 BSD228.12800 FJD
250 BSD570.32000 FJD
500 BSD1,140.64000 FJD
1000 BSD2,281.28000 FJD
2000 BSD4,562.56000 FJD
5000 BSD11,406.40000 FJD
10000 BSD22,812.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 FJD0.43835 BSD
5 FJD2.19175 BSD
10 FJD4.38350 BSD
20 FJD8.76700 BSD
50 FJD21.91750 BSD
100 FJD43.83500 BSD
250 FJD109.58750 BSD
500 FJD219.17500 BSD
1000 FJD438.35000 BSD
2000 FJD876.70000 BSD
5000 FJD2,191.75000 BSD
10000 FJD4,383.50000 BSD