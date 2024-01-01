5 Brunei dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BND to IDR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = Rp11,830 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
BND to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IDR
1 BND to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11,979.900012,025.0000
Low11,748.700011,706.3000
Average11,839.823311,845.3211
Change0.53%-0.63%
1 BND to IDR stats

The performance of BND to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,979.9000 and a 30 day low of 11,748.7000. This means the 30 day average was 11,839.8233. The change for BND to IDR was 0.53.

The performance of BND to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,025.0000 and a 90 day low of 11,706.3000. This means the 90 day average was 11,845.3211. The change for BND to IDR was -0.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0771.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1561.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9480.9581.0960.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6840.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BND11,829.80000 IDR
5 BND59,149.00000 IDR
10 BND118,298.00000 IDR
20 BND236,596.00000 IDR
50 BND591,490.00000 IDR
100 BND1,182,980.00000 IDR
250 BND2,957,450.00000 IDR
500 BND5,914,900.00000 IDR
1000 BND11,829,800.00000 IDR
2000 BND23,659,600.00000 IDR
5000 BND59,149,000.00000 IDR
10000 BND118,298,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brunei Dollar
1 IDR0.00008 BND
5 IDR0.00042 BND
10 IDR0.00085 BND
20 IDR0.00169 BND
50 IDR0.00423 BND
100 IDR0.00845 BND
250 IDR0.02113 BND
500 IDR0.04227 BND
1000 IDR0.08453 BND
2000 IDR0.16907 BND
5000 IDR0.42266 BND
10000 IDR0.84533 BND