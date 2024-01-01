100 Brunei dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert BND to FJD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = FJ$1.702 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
BND to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 BND to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72531.7253
Low1.68941.6884
Average1.70831.7093
Change-0.26%-0.33%
1 BND to FJD stats

The performance of BND to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7253 and a 30 day low of 1.6894. This means the 30 day average was 1.7083. The change for BND to FJD was -0.26.

The performance of BND to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7253 and a 90 day low of 1.6884. This means the 90 day average was 1.7093. The change for BND to FJD was -0.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0871.3381.5320.788
1 EUR1.0611.4791.79319.1671.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9560.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6870.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BND1.70248 FJD
5 BND8.51240 FJD
10 BND17.02480 FJD
20 BND34.04960 FJD
50 BND85.12400 FJD
100 BND170.24800 FJD
250 BND425.62000 FJD
500 BND851.24000 FJD
1000 BND1,702.48000 FJD
2000 BND3,404.96000 FJD
5000 BND8,512.40000 FJD
10000 BND17,024.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 FJD0.58738 BND
5 FJD2.93690 BND
10 FJD5.87380 BND
20 FJD11.74760 BND
50 FJD29.36900 BND
100 FJD58.73800 BND
250 FJD146.84500 BND
500 FJD293.69000 BND
1000 FJD587.38000 BND
2000 FJD1,174.76000 BND
5000 FJD2,936.90000 BND
10000 FJD5,873.80000 BND