Brunei dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 1.702 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.715 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.694 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a 0.989% increase in value.