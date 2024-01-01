250 Bermudan dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BMD to KES at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = Ksh129.4 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
BMD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 BMD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High129.7000129.7000
Low128.9200128.4900
Average129.0703128.9523
Change0.24%0.34%
1 BMD to KES stats

The performance of BMD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 129.7000 and a 30 day low of 128.9200. This means the 30 day average was 129.0703. The change for BMD to KES was 0.24.

The performance of BMD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 129.7000 and a 90 day low of 128.4900. This means the 90 day average was 128.9523. The change for BMD to KES was 0.34.

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BMD129.38000 KES
5 BMD646.90000 KES
10 BMD1,293.80000 KES
20 BMD2,587.60000 KES
50 BMD6,469.00000 KES
100 BMD12,938.00000 KES
250 BMD32,345.00000 KES
500 BMD64,690.00000 KES
1000 BMD129,380.00000 KES
2000 BMD258,760.00000 KES
5000 BMD646,900.00000 KES
10000 BMD1,293,800.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 KES0.00773 BMD
5 KES0.03865 BMD
10 KES0.07729 BMD
20 KES0.15458 BMD
50 KES0.38646 BMD
100 KES0.77292 BMD
250 KES1.93229 BMD
500 KES3.86459 BMD
1000 KES7.72917 BMD
2000 KES15.45834 BMD
5000 KES38.64585 BMD
10000 KES77.29170 BMD