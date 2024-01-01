1 thousand Bahraini dinars to CFP francs

Convert BHD to XPF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₣298.7 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 BHD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High300.2530300.2530
Low290.3330283.7180
Average293.8185288.9332
Change2.75%4.29%
View full history

1 BHD to XPF stats

The performance of BHD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 300.2530 and a 30 day low of 290.3330. This means the 30 day average was 293.8185. The change for BHD to XPF was 2.75.

The performance of BHD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 300.2530 and a 90 day low of 283.7180. This means the 90 day average was 288.9332. The change for BHD to XPF was 4.29.

Track market ratesView BHD to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0381,725.211.3961.339
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.1131,828.031.4791.418
1 NZD0.59149.8980.558110.6661,020.120.8250.792

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFP Franc
1 BHD298.68100 XPF
5 BHD1,493.40500 XPF
10 BHD2,986.81000 XPF
20 BHD5,973.62000 XPF
50 BHD14,934.05000 XPF
100 BHD29,868.10000 XPF
250 BHD74,670.25000 XPF
500 BHD149,340.50000 XPF
1000 BHD298,681.00000 XPF
2000 BHD597,362.00000 XPF
5000 BHD1,493,405.00000 XPF
10000 BHD2,986,810.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 XPF0.00335 BHD
5 XPF0.01674 BHD
10 XPF0.03348 BHD
20 XPF0.06696 BHD
50 XPF0.16740 BHD
100 XPF0.33481 BHD
250 XPF0.83701 BHD
500 XPF1.67403 BHD
1000 XPF3.34805 BHD
2000 XPF6.69610 BHD
5000 XPF16.74025 BHD
10000 XPF33.48050 BHD