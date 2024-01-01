10 Bahraini dinars to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BHD to UZS at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = so'm34,050 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 BHD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34,056.700034,056.7000
Low33,912.100033,541.3000
Average33,974.703333,827.7622
Change0.22%1.50%
View full history

1 BHD to UZS stats

The performance of BHD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34,056.7000 and a 30 day low of 33,912.1000. This means the 30 day average was 33,974.7033. The change for BHD to UZS was 0.22.

The performance of BHD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34,056.7000 and a 90 day low of 33,541.3000. This means the 90 day average was 33,827.7622. The change for BHD to UZS was 1.50.

Track market ratesView BHD to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0381,725.211.3961.339
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1111,827.771.4791.418
1 NZD0.59149.8810.558110.6621,019.770.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 BHD34,054.90000 UZS
5 BHD170,274.50000 UZS
10 BHD340,549.00000 UZS
20 BHD681,098.00000 UZS
50 BHD1,702,745.00000 UZS
100 BHD3,405,490.00000 UZS
250 BHD8,513,725.00000 UZS
500 BHD17,027,450.00000 UZS
1000 BHD34,054,900.00000 UZS
2000 BHD68,109,800.00000 UZS
5000 BHD170,274,500.00000 UZS
10000 BHD340,549,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 UZS0.00003 BHD
5 UZS0.00015 BHD
10 UZS0.00029 BHD
20 UZS0.00059 BHD
50 UZS0.00147 BHD
100 UZS0.00294 BHD
250 UZS0.00734 BHD
500 UZS0.01468 BHD
1000 UZS0.02936 BHD
2000 UZS0.05873 BHD
5000 UZS0.14682 BHD
10000 UZS0.29364 BHD