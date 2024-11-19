Bahraini dinar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 34,056.700 today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.262% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 34,072.600 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 33,955.000 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.