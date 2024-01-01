1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BHD to ETB at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Br326.6 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
BHD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 BHD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High326.6070326.6070
Low309.5690284.3240
Average320.5904310.6929
Change3.38%14.87%
1 BHD to ETB stats

The performance of BHD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 326.6070 and a 30 day low of 309.5690. This means the 30 day average was 320.5904. The change for BHD to ETB was 3.38.

The performance of BHD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 326.6070 and a 90 day low of 284.3240. This means the 90 day average was 310.6929. The change for BHD to ETB was 14.87.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD326.60700 ETB
5 BHD1,633.03500 ETB
10 BHD3,266.07000 ETB
20 BHD6,532.14000 ETB
50 BHD16,330.35000 ETB
100 BHD32,660.70000 ETB
250 BHD81,651.75000 ETB
500 BHD163,303.50000 ETB
1000 BHD326,607.00000 ETB
2000 BHD653,214.00000 ETB
5000 BHD1,633,035.00000 ETB
10000 BHD3,266,070.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00306 BHD
5 ETB0.01531 BHD
10 ETB0.03062 BHD
20 ETB0.06124 BHD
50 ETB0.15309 BHD
100 ETB0.30618 BHD
250 ETB0.76545 BHD
500 ETB1.53089 BHD
1000 ETB3.06178 BHD
2000 ETB6.12356 BHD
5000 ETB15.30890 BHD
10000 ETB30.61780 BHD