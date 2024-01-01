5 Bahraini dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert BHD to DZD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = دج353.5 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
BHD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 BHD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High355.0230356.1310
Low352.6130350.4510
Average353.5511352.8227
Change0.05%-0.51%
1 BHD to DZD stats

The performance of BHD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 355.0230 and a 30 day low of 352.6130. This means the 30 day average was 353.5511. The change for BHD to DZD was 0.05.

The performance of BHD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 356.1310 and a 90 day low of 350.4510. This means the 90 day average was 352.8227. The change for BHD to DZD was -0.51.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD353.47900 DZD
5 BHD1,767.39500 DZD
10 BHD3,534.79000 DZD
20 BHD7,069.58000 DZD
50 BHD17,673.95000 DZD
100 BHD35,347.90000 DZD
250 BHD88,369.75000 DZD
500 BHD176,739.50000 DZD
1000 BHD353,479.00000 DZD
2000 BHD706,958.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1,767,395.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3,534,790.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00283 BHD
5 DZD0.01415 BHD
10 DZD0.02829 BHD
20 DZD0.05658 BHD
50 DZD0.14145 BHD
100 DZD0.28290 BHD
250 DZD0.70726 BHD
500 DZD1.41451 BHD
1000 DZD2.82902 BHD
2000 DZD5.65804 BHD
5000 DZD14.14510 BHD
10000 DZD28.29020 BHD