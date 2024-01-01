50 Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas

Convert BHD to CZK at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Kč63.37 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 BHD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High63.741763.7417
Low61.442459.3816
Average62.441561.0402
Change2.87%6.27%
View full history

1 BHD to CZK stats

The performance of BHD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.7417 and a 30 day low of 61.4424. This means the 30 day average was 62.4415. The change for BHD to CZK was 2.87.

The performance of BHD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.7417 and a 90 day low of 59.3816. This means the 90 day average was 61.0402. The change for BHD to CZK was 6.27.

Track market ratesView BHD to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9451.69318.0561,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.32711.79219.1131,826.221.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8470.558110.6661,019.080.8250.79

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BHD63.37360 CZK
5 BHD316.86800 CZK
10 BHD633.73600 CZK
20 BHD1,267.47200 CZK
50 BHD3,168.68000 CZK
100 BHD6,337.36000 CZK
250 BHD15,843.40000 CZK
500 BHD31,686.80000 CZK
1000 BHD63,373.60000 CZK
2000 BHD126,747.20000 CZK
5000 BHD316,868.00000 CZK
10000 BHD633,736.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bahraini Dinar
1 CZK0.01578 BHD
5 CZK0.07890 BHD
10 CZK0.15779 BHD
20 CZK0.31559 BHD
50 CZK0.78897 BHD
100 CZK1.57794 BHD
250 CZK3.94485 BHD
500 CZK7.88970 BHD
1000 CZK15.77940 BHD
2000 CZK31.55880 BHD
5000 CZK78.89700 BHD
10000 CZK157.79400 BHD