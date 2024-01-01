250 Bahraini dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BHD to BDT at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Tk317.1 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
BHD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 BHD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High317.2350317.2350
Low316.8440315.9270
Average317.0307316.8547
Change0.07%0.29%
1 BHD to BDT stats

The performance of BHD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 317.2350 and a 30 day low of 316.8440. This means the 30 day average was 317.0307. The change for BHD to BDT was 0.07.

The performance of BHD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 317.2350 and a 90 day low of 315.9270. This means the 90 day average was 316.8547. The change for BHD to BDT was 0.29.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BHD317.05100 BDT
5 BHD1,585.25500 BDT
10 BHD3,170.51000 BDT
20 BHD6,341.02000 BDT
50 BHD15,852.55000 BDT
100 BHD31,705.10000 BDT
250 BHD79,262.75000 BDT
500 BHD158,525.50000 BDT
1000 BHD317,051.00000 BDT
2000 BHD634,102.00000 BDT
5000 BHD1,585,255.00000 BDT
10000 BHD3,170,510.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bahraini Dinar
1 BDT0.00315 BHD
5 BDT0.01577 BHD
10 BDT0.03154 BHD
20 BDT0.06308 BHD
50 BDT0.15770 BHD
100 BDT0.31541 BHD
250 BDT0.78852 BHD
500 BDT1.57704 BHD
1000 BDT3.15407 BHD
2000 BDT6.30814 BHD
5000 BDT15.77035 BHD
10000 BDT31.54070 BHD