500 Bulgarian levs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BGN to PEN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = S/.2.054 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 BGN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10892.1551
Low2.04392.0439
Average2.07472.1080
Change-1.56%-3.80%
View full history

1 BGN to PEN stats

The performance of BGN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1089 and a 30 day low of 2.0439. This means the 30 day average was 2.0747. The change for BGN to PEN was -1.56.

The performance of BGN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1551 and a 90 day low of 2.0439. This means the 90 day average was 2.1080. The change for BGN to PEN was -3.80.

Track market ratesView BGN to PEN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5331.3380.78918.033
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.087
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.7910.46610.651
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56512.903

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BGN2.05384 PEN
5 BGN10.26920 PEN
10 BGN20.53840 PEN
20 BGN41.07680 PEN
50 BGN102.69200 PEN
100 BGN205.38400 PEN
250 BGN513.46000 PEN
500 BGN1,026.92000 PEN
1000 BGN2,053.84000 PEN
2000 BGN4,107.68000 PEN
5000 BGN10,269.20000 PEN
10000 BGN20,538.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bulgarian Lev
1 PEN0.48689 BGN
5 PEN2.43446 BGN
10 PEN4.86892 BGN
20 PEN9.73784 BGN
50 PEN24.34460 BGN
100 PEN48.68920 BGN
250 PEN121.72300 BGN
500 PEN243.44600 BGN
1000 PEN486.89200 BGN
2000 PEN973.78400 BGN
5000 PEN2,434.46000 BGN
10000 PEN4,868.92000 BGN