Bulgarian lev to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 2.053 today, reflecting a 0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 2.063 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.043 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.