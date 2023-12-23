לב בולגרי to Peruvian nuevo soles Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the לב בולגרי to Peruvian nuevo soles history summary. This is the לב בולגרי (BGN) to Peruvian nuevo soles (PEN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and PEN historical data from 23-12-2018 to 23-12-2023.

1000 bgn
2074.71 pen

1.00000 BGN = 2.07471 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23 Dec 2023
Top currencies on December 23, 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86711.101391.65821.46121.619680.94284518.696
1 GBP1.1532711.2697105.6741.684641.867341.0873521.5548
1 USD0.9080.787588183.22731.32681.47070.85616.9763
1 INR0.01091010.009463090.012015310.01594190.01767080.01028510.203975

הזהרו מפני שערי חליפין יקרים.הגופים הפיננסים השונים - כולל בנקים - נוטים לגלגל עלויות נוספות על לקוחותיהם על ידי הצגת שער חליפין מופקע. הטכנולוגיה החכמה שפיתחה Wise מאפשרת לנו להציע לכם תמיד שער חליפין אטרקטיבי.

השוואת שערי חליפין

כיצד להמיר לב בולגרי לנואבו סול פרואני

  • 1

    הזנת הסכום

    יש להקליד בתיבה את סכום הכסף שברצונך להמיר.

  • 2

    בחירת מטבע

    לבחור ב-BGN מתוך התפריט הנפתח הראשון כמטבע שאותו ברצונך להמיר וב-PEN בתפריט הנפתח השני כמטבע שאליו ברצונך להמיר.

  • 3

    זה הכל!

    מחשבון ההמרה שלנו יציג את השער הנוכחי להמרת BGN לPEN וכיצד הוא השתנה במהלך היום, השבוע או החודש האחרונים.

