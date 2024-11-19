5,000 Bulgarian levs to Nigerian nairas

Convert BGN to NGN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₦933.5 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
BGN to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 BGN to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High957.2140963.4460
Low921.2870895.1870
Average938.5669931.9655
Change-0.25%3.92%
1 BGN to NGN stats

The performance of BGN to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 957.2140 and a 30 day low of 921.2870. This means the 30 day average was 938.5669. The change for BGN to NGN was -0.25.

The performance of BGN to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 963.4460 and a 90 day low of 895.1870. This means the 90 day average was 931.9655. The change for BGN to NGN was 3.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.048
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.101
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.7910.46610.66
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.916

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nigerian Naira
1 BGN933.50500 NGN
5 BGN4,667.52500 NGN
10 BGN9,335.05000 NGN
20 BGN18,670.10000 NGN
50 BGN46,675.25000 NGN
100 BGN93,350.50000 NGN
250 BGN233,376.25000 NGN
500 BGN466,752.50000 NGN
1000 BGN933,505.00000 NGN
2000 BGN1,867,010.00000 NGN
5000 BGN4,667,525.00000 NGN
10000 BGN9,335,050.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bulgarian Lev
1 NGN0.00107 BGN
5 NGN0.00536 BGN
10 NGN0.01071 BGN
20 NGN0.02142 BGN
50 NGN0.05356 BGN
100 NGN0.10712 BGN
250 NGN0.26781 BGN
500 NGN0.53562 BGN
1000 NGN1.07123 BGN
2000 NGN2.14246 BGN
5000 NGN5.35615 BGN
10000 NGN10.71230 BGN