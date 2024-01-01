50 Nigerian nairas to Bulgarian levs

50 ngn
0.06 bgn

₦1.000 NGN = лв0.001126 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0014
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0012
Change-4.41%-14.25%
1 NGN to BGN stats

The performance of NGN to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for NGN to BGN was -4.41.

The performance of NGN to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for NGN to BGN was -14.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bulgarian Lev
1 NGN0.00113 BGN
5 NGN0.00563 BGN
10 NGN0.01126 BGN
20 NGN0.02251 BGN
50 NGN0.05628 BGN
100 NGN0.11256 BGN
250 NGN0.28141 BGN
500 NGN0.56282 BGN
1000 NGN1.12564 BGN
2000 NGN2.25128 BGN
5000 NGN5.62820 BGN
10000 NGN11.25640 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nigerian Naira
1 BGN888.38100 NGN
5 BGN4,441.90500 NGN
10 BGN8,883.81000 NGN
20 BGN17,767.62000 NGN
50 BGN44,419.05000 NGN
100 BGN88,838.10000 NGN
250 BGN222,095.25000 NGN
500 BGN444,190.50000 NGN
1000 BGN888,381.00000 NGN
2000 BGN1,776,762.00000 NGN
5000 BGN4,441,905.00000 NGN
10000 BGN8,883,810.00000 NGN