250 Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings

Convert BGN to KES at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Ksh69.74 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
BGN to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 BGN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.046873.7798
Low69.541169.5411
Average70.913072.2356
Change-2.73%-5.15%
1 BGN to KES stats

The performance of BGN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.0468 and a 30 day low of 69.5411. This means the 30 day average was 70.9130. The change for BGN to KES was -2.73.

The performance of BGN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.7798 and a 90 day low of 69.5411. This means the 90 day average was 72.2356. The change for BGN to KES was -5.15.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
1 BGN69.73840 KES
5 BGN348.69200 KES
10 BGN697.38400 KES
20 BGN1,394.76800 KES
50 BGN3,486.92000 KES
100 BGN6,973.84000 KES
250 BGN17,434.60000 KES
500 BGN34,869.20000 KES
1000 BGN69,738.40000 KES
2000 BGN139,476.80000 KES
5000 BGN348,692.00000 KES
10000 BGN697,384.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 KES0.01434 BGN
5 KES0.07170 BGN
10 KES0.14339 BGN
20 KES0.28679 BGN
50 KES0.71697 BGN
100 KES1.43393 BGN
250 KES3.58483 BGN
500 KES7.16965 BGN
1000 KES14.33930 BGN
2000 KES28.67860 BGN
5000 KES71.69650 BGN
10000 KES143.39300 BGN