Bulgarian lev to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Kenyan shillings is currently 69.738 today, reflecting a -0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.339% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 70.235 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 69.524 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.