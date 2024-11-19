100 Bulgarian levs to Kenyan shillings
Convert BGN to KES at the real exchange rate
BGN to KES conversion chart
1 BGN = 69.73840 KES
0
|1 BGN to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|72.0468
|73.7798
|Low
|69.5411
|69.5411
|Average
|70.9130
|72.2356
|Change
|-2.73%
|-5.15%
|View full history
1 BGN to KES stats
The performance of BGN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.0468 and a 30 day low of 69.5411. This means the 30 day average was 70.9130. The change for BGN to KES was -2.73.
The performance of BGN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.7798 and a 90 day low of 69.5411. This means the 90 day average was 72.2356. The change for BGN to KES was -5.15.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kenyan Shilling
|1 BGN
|69.73840 KES
|5 BGN
|348.69200 KES
|10 BGN
|697.38400 KES
|20 BGN
|1,394.76800 KES
|50 BGN
|3,486.92000 KES
|100 BGN
|6,973.84000 KES
|250 BGN
|17,434.60000 KES
|500 BGN
|34,869.20000 KES
|1000 BGN
|69,738.40000 KES
|2000 BGN
|139,476.80000 KES
|5000 BGN
|348,692.00000 KES
|10000 BGN
|697,384.00000 KES