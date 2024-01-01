5 Bulgarian levs to Dominican pesos

Convert BGN to DOP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $32.60 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
BGN to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 BGN to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.615934.3988
Low32.393832.3938
Average33.071533.6389
Change-2.48%-4.25%
1 BGN to DOP stats

The performance of BGN to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.6159 and a 30 day low of 32.3938. This means the 30 day average was 33.0715. The change for BGN to DOP was -2.48.

The performance of BGN to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3988 and a 90 day low of 32.3938. This means the 90 day average was 33.6389. The change for BGN to DOP was -4.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5341.3380.78918.04
1 EUR1.05911.7941.481.6241.4170.83619.1
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9050.790.46610.647
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.907

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Dominican Peso
1 BGN32.60040 DOP
5 BGN163.00200 DOP
10 BGN326.00400 DOP
20 BGN652.00800 DOP
50 BGN1,630.02000 DOP
100 BGN3,260.04000 DOP
250 BGN8,150.10000 DOP
500 BGN16,300.20000 DOP
1000 BGN32,600.40000 DOP
2000 BGN65,200.80000 DOP
5000 BGN163,002.00000 DOP
10000 BGN326,004.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 DOP0.03067 BGN
5 DOP0.15337 BGN
10 DOP0.30675 BGN
20 DOP0.61349 BGN
50 DOP1.53373 BGN
100 DOP3.06745 BGN
250 DOP7.66863 BGN
500 DOP15.33725 BGN
1000 DOP30.67450 BGN
2000 DOP61.34900 BGN
5000 DOP153.37250 BGN
10000 DOP306.74500 BGN