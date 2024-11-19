20 Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BGN to BDT at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Tk64.67 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 BGN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.789268.3326
Low64.340764.3407
Average65.672266.9085
Change-2.55%-4.81%
View full history

1 BGN to BDT stats

The performance of BGN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.7892 and a 30 day low of 64.3407. This means the 30 day average was 65.6722. The change for BGN to BDT was -2.55.

The performance of BGN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.3326 and a 90 day low of 64.3407. This means the 90 day average was 66.9085. The change for BGN to BDT was -4.81.

Track market ratesView BGN to BDT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6961.3991.5361.3390.7918.055
1 EUR1.05911.7961.4811.6261.4170.83719.112
1 NZD0.590.55710.8250.9060.7890.46610.644
1 CAD0.7150.6751.21311.0980.9570.56512.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN64.67300 BDT
5 BGN323.36500 BDT
10 BGN646.73000 BDT
20 BGN1,293.46000 BDT
50 BGN3,233.65000 BDT
100 BGN6,467.30000 BDT
250 BGN16,168.25000 BDT
500 BGN32,336.50000 BDT
1000 BGN64,673.00000 BDT
2000 BGN129,346.00000 BDT
5000 BGN323,365.00000 BDT
10000 BGN646,730.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01546 BGN
5 BDT0.07731 BGN
10 BDT0.15462 BGN
20 BDT0.30925 BGN
50 BDT0.77312 BGN
100 BDT1.54624 BGN
250 BDT3.86560 BGN
500 BDT7.73120 BGN
1000 BDT15.46240 BGN
2000 BDT30.92480 BGN
5000 BDT77.31200 BGN
10000 BDT154.62400 BGN