10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert BGN to AZN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = man.0.9196 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AZN
1 BGN to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94950.9722
Low0.91530.9153
Average0.93390.9522
Change-2.62%-5.10%
1 BGN to AZN stats

The performance of BGN to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9495 and a 30 day low of 0.9153. This means the 30 day average was 0.9339. The change for BGN to AZN was -2.62.

The performance of BGN to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9722 and a 90 day low of 0.9153. This means the 90 day average was 0.9522. The change for BGN to AZN was -5.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6971.3991.5371.3390.79118.068
1 EUR1.05811.7951.481.6261.4160.83619.112
1 NZD0.5890.55710.8240.9050.7890.46610.645
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21311.0980.9570.56512.912

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BGN0.91963 AZN
5 BGN4.59815 AZN
10 BGN9.19630 AZN
20 BGN18.39260 AZN
50 BGN45.98150 AZN
100 BGN91.96300 AZN
250 BGN229.90750 AZN
500 BGN459.81500 AZN
1000 BGN919.63000 AZN
2000 BGN1,839.26000 AZN
5000 BGN4,598.15000 AZN
10000 BGN9,196.30000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bulgarian Lev
1 AZN1.08739 BGN
5 AZN5.43695 BGN
10 AZN10.87390 BGN
20 AZN21.74780 BGN
50 AZN54.36950 BGN
100 AZN108.73900 BGN
250 AZN271.84750 BGN
500 AZN543.69500 BGN
1000 AZN1,087.39000 BGN
2000 AZN2,174.78000 BGN
5000 AZN5,436.95000 BGN
10000 AZN10,873.90000 BGN