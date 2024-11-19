Bulgarian lev to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.920 today, reflecting a 0.163% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.297% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.924 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.914 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.