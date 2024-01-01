50 Bangladeshi takas to Philippine pesos

Convert BDT to PHP at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₱0.4927 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
BDT to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PHP
1 BDT to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49270.4927
Low0.48140.4649
Average0.48870.4778
Change2.32%4.08%
1 BDT to PHP stats

The performance of BDT to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4927 and a 30 day low of 0.4814. This means the 30 day average was 0.4887. The change for BDT to PHP was 2.32.

The performance of BDT to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4927 and a 90 day low of 0.4649. This means the 90 day average was 0.4778. The change for BDT to PHP was 4.08.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.49271 PHP
5 BDT2.46354 PHP
10 BDT4.92707 PHP
20 BDT9.85414 PHP
50 BDT24.63535 PHP
100 BDT49.27070 PHP
250 BDT123.17675 PHP
500 BDT246.35350 PHP
1000 BDT492.70700 PHP
2000 BDT985.41400 PHP
5000 BDT2,463.53500 PHP
10000 BDT4,927.07000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP2.02960 BDT
5 PHP10.14800 BDT
10 PHP20.29600 BDT
20 PHP40.59200 BDT
50 PHP101.48000 BDT
100 PHP202.96000 BDT
250 PHP507.40000 BDT
500 PHP1,014.80000 BDT
1000 PHP2,029.60000 BDT
2000 PHP4,059.20000 BDT
5000 PHP10,148.00000 BDT
10000 PHP20,296.00000 BDT