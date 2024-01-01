50 Bangladeshi takas to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BDT to PGK at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = K0.03317 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
BDT to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 BDT to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03320.0332
Low0.03290.0324
Average0.03300.0328
Change0.94%1.65%
1 BDT to PGK stats

The performance of BDT to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0332 and a 30 day low of 0.0329. This means the 30 day average was 0.0330. The change for BDT to PGK was 0.94.

The performance of BDT to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0332 and a 90 day low of 0.0324. This means the 90 day average was 0.0328. The change for BDT to PGK was 1.65.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BDT0.03317 PGK
5 BDT0.16587 PGK
10 BDT0.33173 PGK
20 BDT0.66347 PGK
50 BDT1.65867 PGK
100 BDT3.31734 PGK
250 BDT8.29335 PGK
500 BDT16.58670 PGK
1000 BDT33.17340 PGK
2000 BDT66.34680 PGK
5000 BDT165.86700 PGK
10000 BDT331.73400 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PGK30.14460 BDT
5 PGK150.72300 BDT
10 PGK301.44600 BDT
20 PGK602.89200 BDT
50 PGK1,507.23000 BDT
100 PGK3,014.46000 BDT
250 PGK7,536.15000 BDT
500 PGK15,072.30000 BDT
1000 PGK30,144.60000 BDT
2000 PGK60,289.20000 BDT
5000 PGK150,723.00000 BDT
10000 PGK301,446.00000 BDT