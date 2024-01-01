5 Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BDT to MYR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = RM0.03749 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
BDT to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 BDT to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03750.0375
Low0.03600.0345
Average0.03670.0361
Change4.12%2.32%
1 BDT to MYR stats

The performance of BDT to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0375 and a 30 day low of 0.0360. This means the 30 day average was 0.0367. The change for BDT to MYR was 4.12.

The performance of BDT to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0375 and a 90 day low of 0.0345. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for BDT to MYR was 2.32.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BDT0.03749 MYR
5 BDT0.18744 MYR
10 BDT0.37489 MYR
20 BDT0.74977 MYR
50 BDT1.87443 MYR
100 BDT3.74886 MYR
250 BDT9.37215 MYR
500 BDT18.74430 MYR
1000 BDT37.48860 MYR
2000 BDT74.97720 MYR
5000 BDT187.44300 MYR
10000 BDT374.88600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MYR26.67480 BDT
5 MYR133.37400 BDT
10 MYR266.74800 BDT
20 MYR533.49600 BDT
50 MYR1,333.74000 BDT
100 MYR2,667.48000 BDT
250 MYR6,668.70000 BDT
500 MYR13,337.40000 BDT
1000 MYR26,674.80000 BDT
2000 MYR53,349.60000 BDT
5000 MYR133,374.00000 BDT
10000 MYR266,748.00000 BDT