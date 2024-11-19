Bangladeshi taka to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.037 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.940% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.038 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 0.037 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.440% decrease in value.