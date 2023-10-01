5 Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert AUD to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 aud
0.994 kwd

1.00000 AUD = 0.19873 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.055987.67671.433811.641760.967218.4017
1GBP1.15411.2185101.1781.65461.894581.1161521.2354
1USD0.947050.820681183.0351.35791.554850.91617.4275
1INR0.01140550.009883560.012043110.01635330.01872520.01103150.209881

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.19873 KWD
5 AUD0.99367 KWD
10 AUD1.98733 KWD
20 AUD3.97466 KWD
50 AUD9.93665 KWD
100 AUD19.87330 KWD
250 AUD49.68325 KWD
500 AUD99.36650 KWD
1000 AUD198.73300 KWD
2000 AUD397.46600 KWD
5000 AUD993.66500 KWD
10000 AUD1987.33000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD5.03187 AUD
5 KWD25.15935 AUD
10 KWD50.31870 AUD
20 KWD100.63740 AUD
50 KWD251.59350 AUD
100 KWD503.18700 AUD
250 KWD1257.96750 AUD
500 KWD2515.93500 AUD
1000 KWD5031.87000 AUD
2000 KWD10063.74000 AUD
5000 KWD25159.35000 AUD
10000 KWD50318.70000 AUD