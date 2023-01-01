5 Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

Convert ARS to RON at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.07 ron

1.00000 ARS = 0.01355 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:6 UTC
ARS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 RON
Mid market rate

How to convert Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 ARS0.01355 RON
5 ARS0.06773 RON
10 ARS0.13545 RON
20 ARS0.27090 RON
50 ARS0.67725 RON
100 ARS1.35451 RON
250 ARS3.38627 RON
500 ARS6.77255 RON
1000 ARS13.54510 RON
2000 ARS27.09020 RON
5000 ARS67.72550 RON
10000 ARS135.45100 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Argentine Peso
1 RON73.82750 ARS
5 RON369.13750 ARS
10 RON738.27500 ARS
20 RON1476.55000 ARS
50 RON3691.37500 ARS
100 RON7382.75000 ARS
250 RON18456.87500 ARS
500 RON36913.75000 ARS
1000 RON73827.50000 ARS
2000 RON147655.00000 ARS
5000 RON369137.50000 ARS
10000 RON738275.00000 ARS