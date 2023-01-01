10 Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

Convert ARS to RON at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.14 ron

1.00000 ARS = 0.01354 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0491587.27571.434871.648440.9619518.5533
1GBP1.1536711.2104100.691.65541.90181.1097721.4048
1USD0.953150.826173183.18711.367651.571220.9168517.6841
1INR0.01145790.009931510.012021110.01644070.01888770.01102150.212582

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 ARS0.01354 RON
5 ARS0.06772 RON
10 ARS0.13545 RON
20 ARS0.27090 RON
50 ARS0.67724 RON
100 ARS1.35448 RON
250 ARS3.38620 RON
500 ARS6.77240 RON
1000 ARS13.54480 RON
2000 ARS27.08960 RON
5000 ARS67.72400 RON
10000 ARS135.44800 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Argentine Peso
1 RON73.82890 ARS
5 RON369.14450 ARS
10 RON738.28900 ARS
20 RON1476.57800 ARS
50 RON3691.44500 ARS
100 RON7382.89000 ARS
250 RON18457.22500 ARS
500 RON36914.45000 ARS
1000 RON73828.90000 ARS
2000 RON147657.80000 ARS
5000 RON369144.50000 ARS
10000 RON738289.00000 ARS