1 Argentine peso to Lebanese pounds

Convert ARS to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 ars
42.94 lbp

1.00000 ARS = 42.94290 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16 UTC
ARS to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS42.94290 LBP
5 ARS214.71450 LBP
10 ARS429.42900 LBP
20 ARS858.85800 LBP
50 ARS2147.14500 LBP
100 ARS4294.29000 LBP
250 ARS10735.72500 LBP
500 ARS21471.45000 LBP
1000 ARS42942.90000 LBP
2000 ARS85885.80000 LBP
5000 ARS214714.50000 LBP
10000 ARS429429.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.02329 ARS
5 LBP0.11643 ARS
10 LBP0.23287 ARS
20 LBP0.46574 ARS
50 LBP1.16434 ARS
100 LBP2.32868 ARS
250 LBP5.82170 ARS
500 LBP11.64340 ARS
1000 LBP23.28680 ARS
2000 LBP46.57360 ARS
5000 LBP116.43400 ARS
10000 LBP232.86800 ARS