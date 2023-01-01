5 Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert ARS to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.05 ils

1.00000 ARS = 0.01098 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.049587.30491.434461.64770.962818.5245
1GBP1.154211.2113100.7651.65561.901721.1112721.3804
1USD0.952850.825559183.18711.36681.569980.917417.6508
1INR0.01145410.009924130.012021110.01643040.01887290.01102820.212182

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ARS0.01098 ILS
5 ARS0.05488 ILS
10 ARS0.10976 ILS
20 ARS0.21951 ILS
50 ARS0.54878 ILS
100 ARS1.09757 ILS
250 ARS2.74392 ILS
500 ARS5.48785 ILS
1000 ARS10.97570 ILS
2000 ARS21.95140 ILS
5000 ARS54.87850 ILS
10000 ARS109.75700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Argentine Peso
1 ILS91.11020 ARS
5 ILS455.55100 ARS
10 ILS911.10200 ARS
20 ILS1822.20400 ARS
50 ILS4555.51000 ARS
100 ILS9111.02000 ARS
250 ILS22777.55000 ARS
500 ILS45555.10000 ARS
1000 ILS91110.20000 ARS
2000 ILS182220.40000 ARS
5000 ILS455551.00000 ARS
10000 ILS911102.00000 ARS