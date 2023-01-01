50 Argentine pesos to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert ARS to ANG at the real exchange rate

50 ars
0.26 ang

1.00000 ARS = 0.00515 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 ANG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.049187.27161.434851.648360.9635518.4864
1GBP1.1544711.2111100.7481.656421.90291.1123921.341
1USD0.95320.825696183.18711.36771.571220.918417.6212
1INR0.01145850.009925770.012021110.01644130.01888770.01104020.211826

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 ARS0.00515 ANG
5 ARS0.02574 ANG
10 ARS0.05149 ANG
20 ARS0.10298 ANG
50 ARS0.25745 ANG
100 ARS0.51490 ANG
250 ARS1.28725 ANG
500 ARS2.57450 ANG
1000 ARS5.14899 ANG
2000 ARS10.29798 ANG
5000 ARS25.74495 ANG
10000 ARS51.48990 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Argentine Peso
1 ANG194.21300 ARS
5 ANG971.06500 ARS
10 ANG1942.13000 ARS
20 ANG3884.26000 ARS
50 ANG9710.65000 ARS
100 ANG19421.30000 ARS
250 ANG48553.25000 ARS
500 ANG97106.50000 ARS
1000 ANG194213.00000 ARS
2000 ANG388426.00000 ARS
5000 ANG971065.00000 ARS
10000 ANG1942130.00000 ARS