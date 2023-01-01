10 Argentine pesos to Armenian drams

Convert ARS to AMD at the real exchange rate

10 ars
11.63 amd

1.00000 ARS = 1.16251 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.049187.27161.43481.648490.963618.4887
1GBP1.1544711.21125100.761.656571.903281.1124521.3463
1USD0.95320.825593183.18711.367651.571340.918517.6234
1INR0.01145850.009924540.012021110.01644070.01888920.01104140.211853

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 ARS1.16251 AMD
5 ARS5.81255 AMD
10 ARS11.62510 AMD
20 ARS23.25020 AMD
50 ARS58.12550 AMD
100 ARS116.25100 AMD
250 ARS290.62750 AMD
500 ARS581.25500 AMD
1000 ARS1162.51000 AMD
2000 ARS2325.02000 AMD
5000 ARS5812.55000 AMD
10000 ARS11625.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Argentine Peso
1 AMD0.86021 ARS
5 AMD4.30105 ARS
10 AMD8.60209 ARS
20 AMD17.20418 ARS
50 AMD43.01045 ARS
100 AMD86.02090 ARS
250 AMD215.05225 ARS
500 AMD430.10450 ARS
1000 AMD860.20900 ARS
2000 AMD1720.41800 ARS
5000 AMD4301.04500 ARS
10000 AMD8602.09000 ARS