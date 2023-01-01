10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to South African rand

Convert AOA to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
230.02 zar

1.00000 AOA = 0.02300 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.04987.26331.434981.648330.963618.5001
1GBP1.1545311.2112100.7561.656861.903211.1125121.3606
1USD0.95330.825627183.18711.367951.571340.918617.6359
1INR0.01145960.009924950.012021110.01644430.01888920.01104260.212003

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / South African Rand
1 AOA0.02300 ZAR
5 AOA0.11501 ZAR
10 AOA0.23002 ZAR
20 AOA0.46005 ZAR
50 AOA1.15011 ZAR
100 AOA2.30023 ZAR
250 AOA5.75057 ZAR
500 AOA11.50115 ZAR
1000 AOA23.00230 ZAR
2000 AOA46.00460 ZAR
5000 AOA115.01150 ZAR
10000 AOA230.02300 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Angolan Kwanza
1 ZAR43.47380 AOA
5 ZAR217.36900 AOA
10 ZAR434.73800 AOA
20 ZAR869.47600 AOA
50 ZAR2173.69000 AOA
100 ZAR4347.38000 AOA
250 ZAR10868.45000 AOA
500 ZAR21736.90000 AOA
1000 ZAR43473.80000 AOA
2000 ZAR86947.60000 AOA
5000 ZAR217369.00000 AOA
10000 ZAR434738.00000 AOA