5 Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert AOA to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
4 xof

1.00000 AOA = 0.74262 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49 UTC
AOA to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AOA0.74262 XOF
5 AOA3.71310 XOF
10 AOA7.42619 XOF
20 AOA14.85238 XOF
50 AOA37.13095 XOF
100 AOA74.26190 XOF
250 AOA185.65475 XOF
500 AOA371.30950 XOF
1000 AOA742.61900 XOF
2000 AOA1485.23800 XOF
5000 AOA3713.09500 XOF
10000 AOA7426.19000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Angolan Kwanza
1 XOF1.34659 AOA
5 XOF6.73295 AOA
10 XOF13.46590 AOA
20 XOF26.93180 AOA
50 XOF67.32950 AOA
100 XOF134.65900 AOA
250 XOF336.64750 AOA
500 XOF673.29500 AOA
1000 XOF1346.59000 AOA
2000 XOF2693.18000 AOA
5000 XOF6732.95000 AOA
10000 XOF13465.90000 AOA