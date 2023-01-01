1 Angolan kwanza to Myanmar kyats

1.00000 AOA = 2.51330 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11 UTC
AOA to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Myanma Kyat
1 AOA2.51330 MMK
5 AOA12.56650 MMK
10 AOA25.13300 MMK
20 AOA50.26600 MMK
50 AOA125.66500 MMK
100 AOA251.33000 MMK
250 AOA628.32500 MMK
500 AOA1256.65000 MMK
1000 AOA2513.30000 MMK
2000 AOA5026.60000 MMK
5000 AOA12566.50000 MMK
10000 AOA25133.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Angolan Kwanza
1 MMK0.39788 AOA
5 MMK1.98942 AOA
10 MMK3.97884 AOA
20 MMK7.95768 AOA
50 MMK19.89420 AOA
100 MMK39.78840 AOA
250 MMK99.47100 AOA
500 MMK198.94200 AOA
1000 MMK397.88400 AOA
2000 MMK795.76800 AOA
5000 MMK1989.42000 AOA
10000 MMK3978.84000 AOA