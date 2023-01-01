20 Myanmar kyats to Angolan kwanzas

Convert MMK to AOA at the real exchange rate

20 mmk
7.95 aoa

1.00000 MMK = 0.39739 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.0468587.11371.435551.660740.9640518.7446
1GBP1.1542711.2082100.541.65681.916711.1127721.6337
1USD0.955250.827678183.21511.37131.586420.920917.9057
1INR0.01147920.009946240.01201710.0164790.01906410.01106650.215174

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Angolan Kwanza
1 MMK0.39739 AOA
5 MMK1.98696 AOA
10 MMK3.97391 AOA
20 MMK7.94782 AOA
50 MMK19.86955 AOA
100 MMK39.73910 AOA
250 MMK99.34775 AOA
500 MMK198.69550 AOA
1000 MMK397.39100 AOA
2000 MMK794.78200 AOA
5000 MMK1986.95500 AOA
10000 MMK3973.91000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Myanma Kyat
1 AOA2.51641 MMK
5 AOA12.58205 MMK
10 AOA25.16410 MMK
20 AOA50.32820 MMK
50 AOA125.82050 MMK
100 AOA251.64100 MMK
250 AOA629.10250 MMK
500 AOA1258.20500 MMK
1000 AOA2516.41000 MMK
2000 AOA5032.82000 MMK
5000 AOA12582.05000 MMK
10000 AOA25164.10000 MMK