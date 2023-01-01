1 Angolan kwanza to Costa Rican colóns

Convert AOA to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
0.64 crc

1.00000 AOA = 0.64206 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.05187.42961.435141.646050.963918.4098
1GBP1.1552711.2142101.0061.657991.901641.1135621.2685
1USD0.95150.823588183.18711.36551.566170.917117.5165
1INR0.01143780.009900420.012021110.01641480.01882710.01102450.210568

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Costa Rican Colón
1 AOA0.64206 CRC
5 AOA3.21033 CRC
10 AOA6.42065 CRC
20 AOA12.84130 CRC
50 AOA32.10325 CRC
100 AOA64.20650 CRC
250 AOA160.51625 CRC
500 AOA321.03250 CRC
1000 AOA642.06500 CRC
2000 AOA1284.13000 CRC
5000 AOA3210.32500 CRC
10000 AOA6420.65000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Angolan Kwanza
1 CRC1.55747 AOA
5 CRC7.78735 AOA
10 CRC15.57470 AOA
20 CRC31.14940 AOA
50 CRC77.87350 AOA
100 CRC155.74700 AOA
250 CRC389.36750 AOA
500 CRC778.73500 AOA
1000 CRC1557.47000 AOA
2000 CRC3114.94000 AOA
5000 CRC7787.35000 AOA
10000 CRC15574.70000 AOA