100 Albanian leks to Romanian leus

Convert ALL to RON at the real exchange rate

100 all
4.68 ron

1.00000 ALL = 0.04682 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.053887.65591.434221.647080.9626518.3839
1GBP1.1541311.21625101.1691.655321.900981.1110321.2178
1USD0.948950.822199183.18081.3611.562990.913517.4453
1INR0.01140820.009884490.01202210.01636190.01879030.01098210.209727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Romanian Leu
1 ALL0.04682 RON
5 ALL0.23411 RON
10 ALL0.46822 RON
20 ALL0.93644 RON
50 ALL2.34110 RON
100 ALL4.68220 RON
250 ALL11.70550 RON
500 ALL23.41100 RON
1000 ALL46.82200 RON
2000 ALL93.64400 RON
5000 ALL234.11000 RON
10000 ALL468.22000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Albanian Lek
1 RON21.35750 ALL
5 RON106.78750 ALL
10 RON213.57500 ALL
20 RON427.15000 ALL
50 RON1067.87500 ALL
100 RON2135.75000 ALL
250 RON5339.37500 ALL
500 RON10678.75000 ALL
1000 RON21357.50000 ALL
2000 RON42715.00000 ALL
5000 RON106787.50000 ALL
10000 RON213575.00000 ALL