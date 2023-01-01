10 Albanian leks to Qatari rials

Convert ALL to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 all
0.36 qar

1.00000 ALL = 0.03616 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25 UTC
ALL to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Qatari Rial
1 ALL0.03616 QAR
5 ALL0.18081 QAR
10 ALL0.36163 QAR
20 ALL0.72325 QAR
50 ALL1.80813 QAR
100 ALL3.61626 QAR
250 ALL9.04065 QAR
500 ALL18.08130 QAR
1000 ALL36.16260 QAR
2000 ALL72.32520 QAR
5000 ALL180.81300 QAR
10000 ALL361.62600 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Albanian Lek
1 QAR27.65280 ALL
5 QAR138.26400 ALL
10 QAR276.52800 ALL
20 QAR553.05600 ALL
50 QAR1382.64000 ALL
100 QAR2765.28000 ALL
250 QAR6913.20000 ALL
500 QAR13826.40000 ALL
1000 QAR27652.80000 ALL
2000 QAR55305.60000 ALL
5000 QAR138264.00000 ALL
10000 QAR276528.00000 ALL